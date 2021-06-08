Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a Real Estate & Property Management company is currently looking to hire an Accountant.

Responsibilities

Post financial data to appropriate accounts

Enter, update, and/or retrieve accounting data from automated systems.

Payroll preparation and statutory remittance.

Submit relevant withholding and VAT payments to Kenya Revenue Authority.

Code, post and receive payments.

Prepare and coordinate deposit activities.

Perform all necessary accounting, bank and other reconciliations.

Monitor customer accounts for non-payment and delayed payments.

Assist in month end reporting procedures.

Prepare and process employee expense reports.

Design, prepare, and maintain accounting and finance spreadsheets.

Clients’ accounts reconciliations for payments received and disbursed.

Prepare all financial accounts ready for Auditors.

Qualifications

Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics or equivalent.

CPA(K) is a must

Minimum of 3 years’ work experience in Accounting and Finance.

Property/Real Estate environment experience is an added advantage

Advanced proficiency in accounting software tools, i.e. QuickBooks, Spreadsheets.

Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines, system and policy updates.

Ability and drive to work independently, solution oriented.

Ability to determine work priorities, make decisions and take appropriate actions.

Ability to communicate effectively.

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke