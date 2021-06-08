Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a Real Estate & Property Management company is currently looking to hire an Accountant.
Responsibilities
- Post financial data to appropriate accounts
- Enter, update, and/or retrieve accounting data from automated systems.
- Payroll preparation and statutory remittance.
- Submit relevant withholding and VAT payments to Kenya Revenue Authority.
- Code, post and receive payments.
- Prepare and coordinate deposit activities.
- Perform all necessary accounting, bank and other reconciliations.
- Monitor customer accounts for non-payment and delayed payments.
- Assist in month end reporting procedures.
- Prepare and process employee expense reports.
- Design, prepare, and maintain accounting and finance spreadsheets.
- Clients’ accounts reconciliations for payments received and disbursed.
- Prepare all financial accounts ready for Auditors.
Qualifications
- Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics or equivalent.
- CPA(K) is a must
- Minimum of 3 years’ work experience in Accounting and Finance.
- Property/Real Estate environment experience is an added advantage
- Advanced proficiency in accounting software tools, i.e. QuickBooks, Spreadsheets.
- Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines, system and policy updates.
- Ability and drive to work independently, solution oriented.
- Ability to determine work priorities, make decisions and take appropriate actions.
- Ability to communicate effectively.
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>