Our client a Real Estate & Property Management company is currently looking to hire an Accountant.

Responsibilities

  • Post financial data to appropriate accounts
  • Enter, update, and/or retrieve accounting data from automated systems.
  • Payroll preparation and statutory remittance.
  • Submit relevant withholding and VAT payments to Kenya Revenue Authority.
  • Code, post and receive payments.
  • Prepare and coordinate deposit activities.
  • Perform all necessary accounting, bank and other reconciliations.
  • Monitor customer accounts for non-payment and delayed payments.
  • Assist in month end reporting procedures.
  • Prepare and process employee expense reports.
  • Design, prepare, and maintain accounting and finance spreadsheets.
  • Clients’ accounts reconciliations for payments received and disbursed.
  • Prepare all financial accounts ready for Auditors.

Qualifications

  • Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics or equivalent.
  • CPA(K) is a must
  • Minimum of 3 years’ work experience in Accounting and Finance.
  • Property/Real Estate environment experience is an added advantage
  • Advanced proficiency in accounting software tools, i.e. QuickBooks, Spreadsheets.
  • Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines, system and policy updates.
  • Ability and drive to work independently, solution oriented.
  • Ability to determine work priorities, make decisions and take appropriate actions.
  • Ability to communicate effectively.

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

