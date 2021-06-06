Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Purpose

The job entails implementing finance and accounting strategies, policies, and procedures to support the Council’s strategic goals and objectives.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the Accountant will perform the following duties and responsibilities:

Provide support in the preparation of the Council’s annual budget and work plans.

Ensure sound financial & accounting principles and controls are applied to all financial transactions of the Council.

Process all imprest payments, surrenders and monthly outstanding schedules of the same.

Update the cash book and other general ledgers.

Maintain payables and receivables register.

Maintain and efficient filing system.

Records management and filing of all payment vouchers and other accountable documents.

Print cheques for all approved payments including payments to suppliers and for approved loans to beneficiaries.

Maintain the vote book ensuring proper expenditure control ad per the authorized budgets.

Maintain books of accounts in accordance with regulations, maintenance of primary records such as cash books and accountable registers.

Submit statutory deductions to the various institutions. (N.H.I.F, N.S.S.F, P.A.Y.E and H.E.L.B).

Management of office petty cash.

Settling payments.

Implementation of Financial accounting standards in all accounting and reporting processes.

Application of accounting methods for the purpose of financial allocation and reporting.

Monitoring & reporting on the annual budgets and work-plans.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Accounting, Business Management/Administration or in a related field from a recognized institution.

Holder of a requisite professional qualification CPA(K) or ACCA

Experience

Minimum of two (2) years’ experience.

Functional Skills

Thorough understanding of national goals, policies, objectives, and ability to relate them to Council’s mandate.

Broad knowledge and understanding of functional areas of Finance and Accounts,

Financial and human resource management skills.

Demonstrate good understanding of government policies, regulations, and procedures.

Demonstrate ability to undertake stakeholder management.

Communication skills

professionalism

Conflict resolution skills

Duration of the Assignment

The duration of the engagement will be three (3) years renewable for a similar term subject to performance and availability of funds.

How To Apply

Interested persons should send their CV with names and addresses of three referees and Cover letter to hrcog@cog.go.ke on or before Friday 18th June, 2021, indicating the name of the position in the subject on the email.

Director – Health Service should apply using the below information only

Interested persons should download and duly fill the COG EMPLOYMENT APPLICATION FORM and drop the duly completed form, CV with names and addresses of three referees, cover letter clearly indicating “application for the position of Director Health” in the subject, with current and expected remuneration, and a copy of ID, certificates, relevant clearance certificates and testimonials.

The hard copy application in plain sealed envelope must be submitted and registered at the Council Offices, Delta Corner Towers- Westlands, Oracle Wing 2nd Floor, on or before 5:00 p.m. 18th June, 2021 addressed as “Application for a position of the Director Health” to;

The Chief Executive Officer,

Council of Governors

P.O Box 40401-00100

Nairobi

Council of Governors is an equal opportunity Employer. Persons living with disabilities and Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.