Job Title: Accountant
Job Location: Nairobi
Job description
Our client a Logistics company is currently looking to hire an Accountant.
Responsibilities
- Preparation of creditors financial data, including company purchases ledger, creditors and control accounts.
- Reconciliation of creditors/debtors accounts and keeping track of all creditor’s / debtor’s files, make sure filing is done well and files properly kept.
- Posting of all vendor invoices after goods have been provided.
- Preparation of monthly management accounts and maintenance of all asset registers.
- Preparation and Development of cash flow statements.
- Preparation and updating the management on the daily, monthly and quarterly cash position.
- Submission of the creditors aging reports.
- Payments of staff statutory deductions I.e. PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, VAT, among others.
- Reconcile vendor statements and correct discrepancies every month.
- Maintain accurate and updated balance sheet schedules for all allocated accounts.
- Updating debtors’ ledgers and reconciliation, fuel control account, and stores control account
- Handling petty cash expenses accounts.
- Any other duty that may be assigned to you from time to time by the finance director or the managing director
Qualifications
- Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or similar qualification
- Sound knowledge of Kenya- Customs Clearance procedures.
- 3+ experience of working in a Supply Chain and Logistics environment
- Strong communication, interpersonal, analytical thinking and organizational skills
- Ability to work independently, to work under pressure and to handle several projects at once
- Quick Books experience is a MUST
- Proficiency in PC skills (Including Word, Excel)
How to apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
