Job Title: Accountant

Job Location: Nairobi

Job description

Our client a Logistics company is currently looking to hire an Accountant.

Responsibilities

Preparation of creditors financial data, including company purchases ledger, creditors and control accounts.

Reconciliation of creditors/debtors accounts and keeping track of all creditor’s / debtor’s files, make sure filing is done well and files properly kept.

Posting of all vendor invoices after goods have been provided.

Preparation of monthly management accounts and maintenance of all asset registers.

Preparation and Development of cash flow statements.

Preparation and updating the management on the daily, monthly and quarterly cash position.

Submission of the creditors aging reports.

Payments of staff statutory deductions I.e. PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, VAT, among others.

Reconcile vendor statements and correct discrepancies every month.

Maintain accurate and updated balance sheet schedules for all allocated accounts.

Updating debtors’ ledgers and reconciliation, fuel control account, and stores control account

Handling petty cash expenses accounts.

Any other duty that may be assigned to you from time to time by the finance director or the managing director

Qualifications

Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or similar qualification

Sound knowledge of Kenya- Customs Clearance procedures.

3+ experience of working in a Supply Chain and Logistics environment

Strong communication, interpersonal, analytical thinking and organizational skills

Ability to work independently, to work under pressure and to handle several projects at once

Quick Books experience is a MUST

Proficiency in PC skills (Including Word, Excel)

How to apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke