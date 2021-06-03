Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Accountant

Job Location: Nairobi 

Job description

Our client a Logistics company is currently looking to hire an Accountant.

Responsibilities

  • Preparation of creditors financial data, including company purchases ledger, creditors and control accounts.
  • Reconciliation of creditors/debtors accounts and keeping track of all creditor’s / debtor’s files, make sure filing is done well and files properly kept.
  • Posting of all vendor invoices after goods have been provided.
  • Preparation of monthly management accounts and maintenance of all asset registers.
  • Preparation and Development of cash flow statements.
  • Preparation and updating the management on the daily, monthly and quarterly cash position.
  • Submission of the creditors aging reports.
  • Payments of staff statutory deductions I.e. PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, VAT, among others.
  • Reconcile vendor statements and correct discrepancies every month.
  • Maintain accurate and updated balance sheet schedules for all allocated accounts.
  • Updating debtors’ ledgers and reconciliation, fuel control account, and stores control account
  • Handling petty cash expenses accounts.
  • Any other duty that may be assigned to you from time to time by the finance director or the managing director

Qualifications

  • Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or similar qualification
  • Sound knowledge of Kenya- Customs Clearance procedures.
  • 3+ experience of working in a Supply Chain and Logistics environment
  • Strong communication, interpersonal, analytical thinking and organizational skills
  • Ability to work independently, to work under pressure and to handle several projects at once
  • Quick Books experience is a MUST
  • Proficiency in PC skills (Including Word, Excel)

How to apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke 

