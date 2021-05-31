Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

REPORTING MECHANISM: The Accountant will enter into a contract with the KMRC PLC and report to the Head of the Department.

DURATION OF CONTRACT: The contract will be for a period of twelve (12) months with a possibility of renewal, based on performance.

Job Description

This position is responsible for ensuring effective and efficient preparation and maintenance of financial reports, accuracy of financial documents as well as compliance with relevant standards, laws and regulations.

Responsibilities

The Accountant is expected to meet the above objective which will entail, without limitation, performing the following tasks:-

Prepare and maintain the company’s books of accounts to facilitate production of timely and accurate financial statements and reports for management decision making as well as for external reporting in accordance with applicable financial reporting framework and in line with the requirements of the Public Finance Management Act 2012, regulatory requirements and the National Treasury guidelines issued from time to time;

Ensure integrity of financial transactions and compliance with all relevant policies, guidelines and procedures for all financial reporting;

Ensure that reports to the regulators, the National Treasury and other partners are submitted within the stipulated timelines;

Ensure compliance with financial regulations, policies, strategies and plans;

Review all information collected for the preparation of the general ledger on a regular basis to ensure its accuracy and completeness;

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial progress reports for the department and forward for approval, to ensure informed decisions are made within the Company in a timely manner;

Reconciliation of account payables and receivables on a timely basis;

Ensure that all transactions comply with accounting standards and regulatory requirements;

Ensure financial issues and enquiries are addressed from internal and external customers to ensure satisfactory services;

Ensure internal checks are carried out to guarantee effective and efficient accounting practices;

Coordinate revenue collection and analyse expenditures of approved budgets to ensure the prudent use of available funds of the Company;

Ensure application of sound principles, systems and techniques in accounting for effective and efficient use of finances and assets;

Participate in preparation of reports regarding internal and external audits to ensure accurate information on annual statements is correctly projected;

Validation and verification of payments for accuracy and accountability;

Reconcile bank and trial balance accounts on a timely basis;

Review controls around finance processes to ensure adequate controls are in place;

Assist in the preparation of annual budgets; and

Undertake such other financial management responsibilities as may be required from time to time

DELIVERABLES

The position holder is expected to perform the above-mentioned tasks on an ongoing basis during the term of the assignment, to the satisfaction of the head of department, within the guidelines set out herein and based on best industry practices. Quarterly key performance indicators will be set for the above-named officer by the Head of department against which performance will be measured during the course of the assignment.

An Accountant’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) will be evaluated taking into account the following criteria:

Academic and professional qualifications;

Knowledge of Public Financial Management Act, IFMIS and payment processes, IPSAS-International Public Sector Accounting Standards, International Accounting Standard and IFRS-International Financial Reporting Standards;

Good communication skills;

Knowledge in conflict management and problem-solving skills; and

Organizational and sound interpersonal skills and can work under pressure.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option), Economics, Administration and Business Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices and the financial markets would be required.

A minimum of three (3) years demonstrated professional experience in providing accountancy in a financial service sector;

Fluency in spoken and written English is essential.

How to apply

Click here to apply