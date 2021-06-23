Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



La Pieve Ltd. All addressees are to display this advertisement prominently on their notice boards to attract maximum publicity. This advertisement is open to external candidates.

Accountants Assistant (1 position)

This position will report to Head of Accounts.

Job Description

To assists in maintaining accounting records, providing accurate and timely accounting information and ensures the same is maintained in accordance with the laid down policies and procedures of the organization and in accordance with the IFRS.

Posting transactions in the accounting system

Statutory returns and preparation of payment

Bank reconciliation

Supplier accounts maintenance and reconciliation

Client account management

Petty cash management and handling

Assist the auditors during the audit and preparation of schedules for audit.

Perform other job-related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidates must have the following minimum qualifications: –

A degree in Finance or Accounting,

CPA Part II,

At least 2-year Experience,

Ability to work closely with other team members and with minimal supervision.

Have a positive attitude and self-drive.

Excellent communication and administrative skills

How To Apply

Those who meet these qualifications should submit their applications together with a detailed CV and supporting documents to the Administration Manager to reach her on or before 30th June 2021.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

La Pieve LTD

Head Office: P.O Box 209, Naivasha 20117, Kenya

+254 0707645630

Email: info@lapieveltd.com

LA PIEVE IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER