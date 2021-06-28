Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – A young man escaped death by a whisker along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway after the WRC rally event when he was involved in a freak accident.

The middle-aged man, who was seemingly tipsy, was reportedly speeding and overtaking dangerously along the busy highway on his way back to Nairobi when he lost control of his cheap Japanese jalopy and crashed it.

The Vitz that he was driving was badly damaged but he has a reason to thank God for saving his life.

This dude looks like a spoilt kid.

You can even hear some motorists asking him what he will tell his mother when he gets back home.

Check out the video.

