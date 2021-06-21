Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 2021 – A middle-aged woman has moved to court demanding Sh 25 million from Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka.

In the court papers, the woman said she got pregnant with Lusaka and thus he wants him to give child support even before the child is born.

The woman demanded Sh 200,000 monthly upkeep and if Lusaka is unable to meet the obligations monthly to pay Sh 25 million lump sum.

She alleges that, as the father of the unborn child, he has refused to fulfill his obligation to support her by providing for her and the unborn kid’s necessities.

“That the respondent despite being a man of means, has refused and ignored to take care of the applicant’s pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the unborn child perhaps in the hope of stressing the applicant and causing a miscarriage of their unborn child,” reads the court papers.

She claims that she has been dealing with pregnancy difficulties that could endanger her unborn child’s life and that Lusaka has continually refused his association with her although he is well aware that they have been having unprotected carnal knowledge together for years.

“Parties have been having a jolly intimate affair punctuated with several instances of unprotected carnal knowledge since the year 2018 up until about two months May 2021 when they disagreed strongly after the applicant disclosed that as a consequence of their unprotected sexual encounters, she had conceived a child,” reads court documents.

Lusaka‘s case comes days after former Presidential aspirant Mukhisa Kituyi was unmasked after he allegedly beat a woman for telling him to wear a condom during sex.

The Kenyan DAILY POST