Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – Popular Luo Benga Singer, Madanji Perimeter, is mourning the untimely death of his wife Emma Achieng, who was shot by thugs in Greenspan, Donholm.

Madanji’s wife was closing her shop near Greenspan Mall when a gang of thugs on a motorbike accosted her.

They tried to grab her handbag and when she resisted, they shot her in the chest and grabbed the handbag before fleeing.

Witnesses said the gang had trailed the singer’s wife before striking.

She died while receiving treatment at the nearby Mama Lucy hospital.

Insecurity is rampant in different parts of Nairobi as motorbike-riding thugs unleash terror on innocent city residents day and night.

Here are photos of Madanji’s late wife, whose life was cut short by thugs some few minutes before curfew time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.