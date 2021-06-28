Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – Flamboyant city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is eating life with a big spoon, thanks to his thriving law career.

Ahmednasir is among the most expensive lawyers in Kenya and for the time he has been practicing law, he has handled so many high-profile cases.

Kenyans got a chance to see his palatial home when he was being interviewed by comedian Churchill on the Churchill Journey Edition program.

Although Churchill didn’t show the interior of the palatial home, the exterior of the state-of-the-art mansion speaks volumes.

The palatial home surrounded by beautiful Coastal trees has a lush green garden and a large swimming pool.

Grand Mullah’s parking lot has two Mercedes Benz G Wagons, two Porsches, a Bentley Bentyga, and a Land Rover Discovery.

He revealed that he loves to drive himself and has no driver.

Here’s a sneak peek into his palatial home and expensive parking lot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.