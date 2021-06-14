Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 14 June 2021 – Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to a viral video of a prophet revealing how he will die.

In the viral video, the prophet says that the singer will die after being poisoned by a person close to him.

“I am telling you about one singer called Davido, abi? They will poison him. I don’t know him, I’ve never seen him in my life. But they will put something inside his drink.

“He’ll be rushed to the hospital, he’ll be admitted; he’ll be unconscious,” the prophet says.

The said prophet claimed that he has been fighting the misfortune on behalf of Davido in the spiritual realm but God insisted it will happen.

“I’ve been dealing with it in prayers but the Lord says it will happen. And the person that will poison him is sleeping in his house,” he added.

Davido has responded to the prophecy through a tweet.

In his simple response, the flamboyant singer demonstrated his strong faith and trust in God.

“God will expose and deal with any wickedness around me near and far. Amen…I’m blessed,” he tweeted.

