Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Nakuru after a man who has been masquerading as a woman was nabbed.

The cunning man has been camping in clubs and red-light districts preying on men while dressed as a lady.

He then lures unsuspecting men into lodgings and robs them.

However, his proverbial forty days reached after being cornered by members of the public who got wind of his behaviors.

He was stripped and given a beating before being handed over to the police.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.