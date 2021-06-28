Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – Naivasha was a hive of activity after Kenyans from all walks of life converged to enjoy spectacular scenes at the WRC rally event that came to a close yesterday.

Besides watching rally drivers pulling daring stunts with their state-of-the-art cars, the hyped rally event was characterized by all manner of debauchery

Some young people got wild after indulging in alcohol, to an extent of engaging in sexual acts in the thickets.

In a trending video taken at the weekend event, a lady is seen busy being chewed in a thicket.

She didn’t care whether she was doing the shameful act in broad daylight.

These are the same ladies who set high standards for men yet they dish out their flesh anyhow like goats.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.