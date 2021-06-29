Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – A man masquerading as a woman was among two suspects arrested by police officers as they prepared to commit a felony in Langata.

Peter Omweno Momanyi aged 24 was arrested dressed as a woman alongside his accomplice John Muchiri Kimani aged 25 after they defied Police orders to stop.

One of the officers who arrested them had noticed there was something amiss with the appearance of the suspect.

He turned back and ordered them to stop but they defied the orders and took to their heels.

Unbeknownst to the thugs, they had just encountered the lanky, young crime busters based at Langata Police Station, whose speed and proficiency in chasing after thugs is unsurpassed.

The two were arrested a few meters past the Mbagathi bridge, and crude weapons recovered from them.

Momanyi was found in possession of a knife and a chain, carefully concealed on his waist.

Detectives based at Langata have established that the two are among suspects who waylay Fitness enthusiasts who jog along Langata and Mbagathi roads, early in the morning and late in the evening.

The two have been placed in custody as they await arraignment in court tomorrow.

Members of the public who have lost valuables to the two thugs pictured are required to report to Langata Police Station for further Police action.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.