Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Clement Ondimu, a 26-year-old graduate, was spotted in Kisii town waving a placard while seeking an investor to actualize his dream of protecting Kenyans and companies from fraudsters through an app that he has developed.

Ondimu graduated from Technical University of Kenya (TUK) with a degree in Electrical Engineering but failed to secure a job despite having good grades.

The bright graduate said that his app can verify authentic contacts, calls, and messages from companies and individuals, hence able to help people and companies to identify fraudsters easily.

“Hata kama mtu ako na kabambe, itaonyesha call kama ni authentic ama ni fake kwa kuonyesha verified.

“I use USSD to access this app. I am really looking for an investor to make this project complete. Companies will be able to have monthly subscriptions for their authentic contacts to be incorporated into the app,” he said.

Here’s a photo of the graduate looking for investors in Kisii town.

