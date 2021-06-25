Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – Daniel Gucoma, the 36-year-old man who was killed along Thika Road earlier this week in broad daylight, comes from a family that is involved in serious crimes.

Although the deceased man disguised himself as a car dealer, he was part of a ruthless gang that was involved in robbery with violence

Daniel’s family has a criminal history after it emerged that one of his close female family members is involved in carjackings.

In March 2019, she was charged with robbery with violence at the Milimani court.

She had carjacked a motorist at gunpoint along Riara Road in Nairobi and robbed him of his Toyota Harrier valued at Sh 2.8 million.

The notorious lady was in the company of her gang members when they committed the crime.

They were trailing the man closely along Riara road and later stopped him and introduced themselves as police officers.

They forced him out of the car and drugged him before driving away with the car.

After the car was traced, detectives found out that it had a new registration number.

The slain man’s close family member, who is a lethal female gangster, was one of the occupants in the stolen car when detectives recovered it.

Last year, Daniel and his wife were also charged with robbery.

