Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – A South African woman has made history after giving birth to 10 babies at a go.

Gosiane Thamara Sithole, 37, said she had expected to give birth to eight babies (octuplets) only to be surprised with decuplets.

The antenatal scan had shown only eight babies in her womb only for her to be pleasantly surprised when doctors said that she was still carrying two more babies.

Seven of the decuplets are boys while three are girls and they were born at a local hospital in Pretoria.

Sithole is now a mother of 12 children because she already has six-year-old twins.

Her husband, Tseboho Tsotetsi, said it was a normal delivery and that her wife has never been on any fertility treatment.

She now enters the Guinness Book of Records of most babies born at once.

The previous record-holder was a Malian lady who gave birth to nonuplets (Nine babies) three months ago.

Halima Cissé, 25, gave birth to the nonuplets in Morocco.

Mali’s government flew her there for specialist care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST