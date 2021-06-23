Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – Six suspects have been arrested in Kawangware in connection with the series of robberies targeting pedestrians and motorists along the Southern by-pass.

Detectives nailed the suspects after forensic investigations and recovered 112 assorted mobile phones all suspected to have been stolen.

One victim who had previously been attacked by the vicious gang along the highway managed to identify her phone.

Detectives based at Langata Police Station managed to arrest Messi Martha Mutioka, Tevin Njuguna, Edward Baraza Shikoba, Lawrence Gitahi Ndirangu, Kenneth Maina Chege, and David Lugali Asianja all aged between 21 and 32 years old.

The detectives have so far managed to arrest 15 suspects in connection with the robberies.

