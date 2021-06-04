Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – Majority of Kenyans are disappointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s leadership going by the findings of a new opinion poll announced on Friday.

According to an online poll conducted by Star Newspaper, 82 percent of Kenyans want the son of Jomo to be impeached as soon as possible.

The poll was conducted on Thursday after President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a gazette notice, appointed 34 judges but rejected six judges among them Justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga.

In the poll, only 18 percent said the President should not be impeached.

For the last 3 years, Uhuru has rubbed many Kenyans the wrong way for ignoring court orders and also threatening the judiciary, especially after a five-judge bench led by Ngugi and Odunga, stopped the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae.

Other judges that the president refused to appoint include Justices Aggrey Mchelule, Weldon Korir, Makori Evans Kiago, and Judith Omange Cheruiyot.

