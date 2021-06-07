Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
est.1984
JOB OPENING!
DRIVERS (7 POSITIONS)
The Company wishes to recruit qualified, competent and results oriented individuals to fill the following position:
Job Title: DRIVERS (7 POSITIONS) 6-Nairobi 1-Mombasa
Reports To: SENIOR DRIVER
Interfaces With: TRANSPORT/CIT/ALARM RESPONSE/DOG SECTION
Qualifications
Education: Minimum of Grade D(Plain) in KCSE
Experience: Must have over 3 years Driving Experience with a clean record. The ideal candidate should be between 27-35 years of age
Training: Must possess a clean and valid BCE licence
Skills: Good communication and Public Relations skills, Customer service skills, Flexibility on shift time
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Take full responsibility of the vehicle assigned to you
- Check the vehicle for
- Carefully and courteously drive the vehicles on company errands and duties to protect the company’s
- Clean the
- Ensure the vehicle is fueled to adequate levels at all
- Ensure the vehicle is optimally supplied with optimum levels of lubes and brake
- Undertake Hand Over / Take Over duties as per the laid down procedures of the Company
- Protect all Company property under your charge as a
- Obey all the traffic rules
- Report any traffic incidents involving the company Vehicle to the company and to the police promptly
- Promptly report all expiring vehicle licenses or insurances for timely renewals
- Ensure your driving license is current at all
- Carry out any other lawful
How To Apply
Qualified candidates, who meet the above criteria, should submit their applications with detailed CV and copies of relevant certificates & testimonials to be received by 5th July 2021 through email address recruitment@bmsecurity.com or
CHIEF OF STAFF
BOB MORGAN SECURITY SERVICES P.O. BOX 21606- 00505
NAIROBI
The ideal candidate for the above position should also be a team player with drive and initiative and demonstrate ability to achieve results.
