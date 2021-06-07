Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

est.1984

JOB OPENING!

DRIVERS (7 POSITIONS)

The Company wishes to recruit qualified, competent and results oriented individuals to fill the following position:

Job Title: DRIVERS (7 POSITIONS)       6-Nairobi     1-Mombasa

Reports To: SENIOR DRIVER

Interfaces With: TRANSPORT/CIT/ALARM RESPONSE/DOG SECTION

Qualifications

Education: Minimum of Grade D(Plain) in KCSE

Experience: Must have over 3 years Driving Experience with a clean record. The ideal candidate should be between 27-35 years of age

Training: Must possess a clean and valid BCE licence

Skills: Good communication and Public Relations skills, Customer service skills, Flexibility on shift time

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Take full responsibility of the vehicle assigned to you
  • Check the vehicle for
  • Carefully and courteously drive the vehicles on company errands and duties to protect the company’s
  • Clean the
  • Ensure the vehicle is fueled to adequate levels at all
  • Ensure the vehicle is optimally supplied with optimum levels of lubes and brake
  • Undertake Hand Over / Take Over duties as per the laid down procedures of the Company
  • Protect all Company property under your charge as a
  • Obey all the traffic rules
  • Report any traffic incidents involving the company Vehicle to the company and to the police promptly
  • Promptly report all expiring vehicle licenses or insurances for timely renewals
  • Ensure your driving license is current at all
  • Carry out any other lawful

How To Apply

Qualified candidates, who meet the above criteria, should submit their applications with detailed CV and copies of relevant certificates & testimonials to be received by 5th July 2021 through email address recruitment@bmsecurity.com or

CHIEF OF STAFF

BOB MORGAN SECURITY SERVICES P.O. BOX 21606- 00505

NAIROBI

The ideal candidate for the above position should also be a team player with drive and initiative and demonstrate ability to achieve results.

