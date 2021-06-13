Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Valet Driver – 50 POSITIONS

Location: Qatar

Job Description

We seek to recruit 50 Valet drivers for our client in Qatar

Salary – 1800 QR (1500QR Basic & 300QR Food Allowance)

10 hours per day and 1off day

Qualifications

Valid Qatar driving license & experience

Good English

Neat & well presentable

must have a beard

How to apply

Interested candidates can send their CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke

Call/text us on WhatsApp +254706948939

Www.peoplefoco.co.ke

We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.