Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Valet Driver – 50 POSITIONS
Location: Qatar
Job Description
We seek to recruit 50 Valet drivers for our client in Qatar
- Salary – 1800 QR (1500QR Basic & 300QR Food Allowance)
- 10 hours per day and 1off day
Qualifications
- Valid Qatar driving license & experience
- Good English
- Neat & well presentable
- must have a beard
How to apply
Interested candidates can send their CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke
Call/text us on WhatsApp +254706948939
Www.peoplefoco.co.ke
We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>