Position: Valet Driver – 50 POSITIONS

Location: Qatar

Job Description

We seek to recruit 50 Valet drivers for our client in Qatar

  • Salary – 1800 QR (1500QR Basic & 300QR Food Allowance)
  • 10 hours per day and 1off day

Qualifications

  • Valid Qatar driving license & experience 
  • Good English
  • Neat & well presentable
  • must have a beard 

How to apply

Interested candidates can send their CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke  

Call/text us on WhatsApp +254706948939

Www.peoplefoco.co.ke 

We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.

