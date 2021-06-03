Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, has leaked his private conversation with President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the 2022 General Election.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the firebrand ODM legislator shared a video of President Kenyatta whispering to him, what he claims was the assurance that Odinga will be the president in 2022.

Owino further revealed that Uhuru recently told him that the ODM leader will be the President come 2022.

In the same tweet, the former SONU chairman thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for his exemplary work in service delivery to the Kenyans.

“Thank you very much President Uhuru Kenyatta for overworking and delivering to Kenyans.”

“Watch and listen as Uhuru whispers to me that Baba will be president in 2022,” he tweeted.

During his Nyanza visit that culminated into Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu, Uhuru launched a number of multi-billion projects in the region to open it up for development opportunities as he sang Raila’s praises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST