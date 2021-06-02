Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), a State Corporation under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture and the Blue Economy was established by an Act of parliament (The Science and Technology Act Cap. 250 of the Laws of Kenya of 1979) which has since been repealed by The Science, Technology and Innovation Act No.28 of 2013.

KMFRI’s mandate is to undertake research in “marine and freshwater fisheries, aquaculture, environmental and ecological studies, and marine research including chemical and physical oceanography”, in order to provide scientific data and information for sustainable development of the Blue Economy. The Institute is also mandated to cooperate with other organizations and institutions of higher learning in training programmes and on matters of relevant research.

The Institute has Research Centers and Stations located at Mombasa, Kisumu, Naivasha, Baringo, Kegati, Sangoro, Sagana, Shimoni, Turkana, a research substation at Gazi and the Nairobi liaison office.

KMFRI is seeking to recruit self-motivated professionals who are team players to fill the following vacant positions within her approved staff establishment:

DIVER (KMFRI GRADE 12)- POSITION -TWO (2)

Basic Salary Scale: KShs. 32,379 – KShs. 42,092 P.M.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the officer entail:

Deployment and retrieval of Scientific Gear and Equipment;

Underwater photography;

Assists in the event of emergency or medical situation;

Keep records of all diving equipment and spares, including making regular stock takes; and

Maintenance of all diving related equipment and any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to the position of a Diver, a candidate must have: –

Advanced Open Water Diver certificate from a recognized institution; and

Rescue Diver Certificate from a recognized institution.

Key Competencies and skills

Communication skills; and

Swimming skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates MUST complete the KMFRI Job Application Form, attach their testimonials, certificates, copy of their National Identification Card (ID) and Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Submit their applications both in HARD and SOFT COPY, and envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and sent to the address below not later than Wednesday, 7th July 2021.

The Director General,

Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute,

P. O. Box 81651 – 80100,

Silos Road, English Point, Mkomani,

Mombasa, KENYA

Email: recruitment@kmfri.go.ke

Shortlisted candidates in compliance with the Chapter Six of the Constitution will be required to present originals of the following documents during the interviews:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

2. Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

3. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

4. Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

5. Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

NOTE:

1. Only SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES will be contacted and shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and clearance certificates during the interviews.

2. Any canvassing will lead to AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION.

KMFRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY, PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.