Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By DCI.

Two suspects were lynched by an irate mob yesterday, after they abducted an elderly woman at Mua Hills, in Machakos County.

Jackson Mulinge Mueke and Augustus Nzioka Ndeto, were part of a three-man gang that had trailed Veronica Kwanza Kiilu, from a bank in Machakos town.

Earlier, Veronica and her 72-year-old husband Wellington Kioko had withdrawn half a million shillings from the bank. From the sum, Sh150,000 was used to pay a lawyer based in Machakos town, for an unspecified assignment.

Veronica then boarded a matatu to Kaloleni in Mua Hills, carrying the rest of the money. She left her husband in Machakos town, attending to other matters. On arrival at Kaloleni, she hailed a motorcycle. Barely after a 200-meter ride, they were intercepted by a fast-moving car, a white Toyota Axio registration number KCH 348S.

In a dramatic scene, two men jumped out of the car and grabbed the 60-year-old woman from the motorbike. They bundled her into the back seat of the gateway car and sped off, towards Muthwani shopping centre. Along the way, they robbed off the woman of the remaining Sh350,000, before abandoning her.

Meanwhile, a word about the incident had quickly spread like a bushfire. No sooner had the vehicle approached Ndovoini, than it was intercepted by irate Boda Boda riders & members of the public, who were baying for the occupants blood.

The suspects were immediately ejected from the car by the unruly crowd and beaten senseless. Two of the suspects died in a hail of stones, blows, and kicks, while the third suspect managed to escape the onslaught by a whisker.

A walkie-talkie and three mobile phones belonging to the suspects were recovered. Also recovered was an identity card bearing the name Katu Nzalu, believed to have been left behind by the suspect who was lucky to escape. However, the suspect’s freedom is short-lived, since detectives are looking for him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.