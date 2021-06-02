Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Program Accountants (2 Nairobi and Kiambu Respectively)

Date of Commencement of Duty: July 2021 

Duty Station: Nairobi and Kiambu

Duration: 1 year, renewable contract 

Responsibilities

 Support the Finance department in effectively managing the program budget.   Support the Finance department in accurately phasing the annual budget on  quarterly and monthly basis based on the program work plan. 

 Monitoring budget to actual expenditures, producing regular and special budget  reports, performing various budget analyses, calculating budget adjustments  caused by revised programing and advising team program manager and  management appropriately. 

 Coordinating the preparation and monitoring of budgets for the program as per  both internal and external formats, on monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

 Ensure accurate and timely input of financial data to ensure sound financial  reporting and management. Reviewing and posting all field staff liquidations in  the system. 

 Ensure all payment vouchers are well supported, approved invoices, LPOs,  requisitions, quotations, and other supporting documents. 

 Prompt response to and processing of financial queries from staff, suppliers and  partners. 

 In close coordination with Field program staff maintains a system to monitor and  forecast cash requirements to meet administrative and program expenditures.   Establishes monthly cash requirements for the field staff and make a timely  replenishment. 

 Ensuring that the financial policies and procedures are complied with    Maintain an organized and effective financial filing system for all Finance  documents including vouchers. 

 Manage the donor reporting timetable for the program/program and ensure  reports are produced in a timely manner 

 Support and advise other program staff in submitting their reports and  accountabilities 

 Checking of accountabilities submitted by staff against budget and query of any  variances. 

 Understand the donor rules and regulations and ensure all staff and volunteers  are following and complying with donor and CSA rules for the grant.   Support the finance manager to produce high quality monthly management  reports, advising on any variances. 

Qualifications

 Degree in Accounting, Finance or CPA III. 

 5 years’ experience in a similar role – USAID funded program A MUST.   Excellent communication and interpersonal skills 

 Experience of rules and regulations for non-profit organisations; knowledge of  USAID financial reporting and USAID procurement procedures 

 Adjusts to competing priorities in a fast-paced environment 

 Strong organizational skills and time management skills 

 Financial and Information Technology Systems – Advanced knowledge of  Microsoft Office, Excel particularly. Use of accounting software, Quick books  added advantage. 

 Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

How to apply

Written applications including Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating position  and the county/ward applied for with day-time contact phone number(s) of three  references 

The application should reach the Administrative Manager by not later than June  14th, 2021 on E-mail: csa@csakenya.org 

The Administrative Manager 

Center for the Study of Adolescence 

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington 

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi; E-mail: csa@csakenya.org

