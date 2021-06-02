Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Program Accountants (2 Nairobi and Kiambu Respectively)

Date of Commencement of Duty: July 2021

Duty Station: Nairobi and Kiambu

Duration: 1 year, renewable contract

Responsibilities

Support the Finance department in effectively managing the program budget. Support the Finance department in accurately phasing the annual budget on quarterly and monthly basis based on the program work plan.

Monitoring budget to actual expenditures, producing regular and special budget reports, performing various budget analyses, calculating budget adjustments caused by revised programing and advising team program manager and management appropriately.

Coordinating the preparation and monitoring of budgets for the program as per both internal and external formats, on monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

Ensure accurate and timely input of financial data to ensure sound financial reporting and management. Reviewing and posting all field staff liquidations in the system.

Ensure all payment vouchers are well supported, approved invoices, LPOs, requisitions, quotations, and other supporting documents.

Prompt response to and processing of financial queries from staff, suppliers and partners.

In close coordination with Field program staff maintains a system to monitor and forecast cash requirements to meet administrative and program expenditures. Establishes monthly cash requirements for the field staff and make a timely replenishment.

Ensuring that the financial policies and procedures are complied with Maintain an organized and effective financial filing system for all Finance documents including vouchers.

Manage the donor reporting timetable for the program/program and ensure reports are produced in a timely manner

Support and advise other program staff in submitting their reports and accountabilities

Checking of accountabilities submitted by staff against budget and query of any variances.

Understand the donor rules and regulations and ensure all staff and volunteers are following and complying with donor and CSA rules for the grant. Support the finance manager to produce high quality monthly management reports, advising on any variances.

Qualifications

Degree in Accounting, Finance or CPA III.

5 years’ experience in a similar role – USAID funded program A MUST. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience of rules and regulations for non-profit organisations; knowledge of USAID financial reporting and USAID procurement procedures

Adjusts to competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills and time management skills

Financial and Information Technology Systems – Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, Excel particularly. Use of accounting software, Quick books added advantage.

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

How to apply

Written applications including Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating position and the county/ward applied for with day-time contact phone number(s) of three references

The application should reach the Administrative Manager by not later than June 14th, 2021 on E-mail: csa@csakenya.org

The Administrative Manager

Center for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi; E-mail: csa@csakenya.org