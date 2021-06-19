Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: M & E Assistants (19 positions Nairobi/ Kiambu) 

Date of Commencement of Duty: July, 2021 

Duty Station: Nairobi and Kiambu Counties 

Duration: 1 year, renewable contract

Job Description

Reporting to the Monitoring and Evaluation officer and program Officer, the Monitoring  and Evaluation assistant will be responsible for the day-to-day monitoring and  evaluation of the DREAMS initiative program wards in both Nairobi and Kiambu  Counties Respectively. The M&E assistant will work closely with other DREAMS  TUMIKIA MTOTO teams and in liaison with Government line Ministry of Health,  Ministry of Education, Ministry of Devolution and Planning, and the Ministry of Interior  and coordination of national government. The officer will ensure timely collection,  compilation and update of information and data from the field into DREAMS database  as per the program SoP.

Responsibilities

Key and Specific tasks will include the following: 

  • Work closely with World Vision/TUMIKIA MTOTO, Ward Administrators, Local  Advisory Committees and CBOs to monitor and document seamless and effective  implementation of DREAMS in the wards; leading to its success. 
  • Work with TUMIKIA MTOTO, partner CBOs, Ward Administrators and the Local  Advisory Councils (LACs) to monitor, evaluate and document vulnerable adolescent  girls and young women (AGYW) using the vulnerability criteria developed by the  program. 
  • Map out intervention implementation areas based on geographical vulnerability  scale developed by World Vision/TUMIKIA MTOTO; 
  • Manage information and assist to identify together with ward level stakeholders, and  manage a central, girls-only Safe Space in each of the administrative wards of  intervention; be the resident coordinator of the Safe Space, ensuring that it is  equipped and stocked with DREAMS commodities, will ensure that it is safe and that  it is branded accordingly; 
  • Monitor, evaluate and document implementation of the DREAMS package of  evidence-informed interventions including, Risk Assessment and Risk Reduction  Planning tool, Healthy Choices 1 & 2, SHUGA 1 and 2, SASA, Family Matters  Programming, and promotive interventions like Condolympics and IEC materials  distribution to reach the target AGYW.  
  • Manage information on sensitized health care workers on adolescent friendly  services; and school-based HIV and pregnancy prevention sessions. 
  • Monitor, evaluate and manage information in liaison with World Vision to ensure  vulnerable girls receive the full package of behavioral and economic empowerment  interventions; 
  • Keep records on procured ward-level merchandise as appropriate on the advice of  World Vision; 
  • Provide timely, detailed, complete and informative monthly and quarterly data  reports based on the reporting timelines, templates and formats agreed upon with  World Vision.  
  • Secure, store and protect from misuse all DREAMS-procured program assets. This  includes maintaining an up-to-date inventory register detailing TUMIKIA MTOTO tagged assets; 
  • The DREAMS M&E assistant will play the role of monitoring the local DREAMS  representative in so far as the implementation of EBIs will be involved; 
  • H/she will ensure adherence to the ethics, rules and regulations set to regulate the  behavior of everyone working with AGYW at the safe space.  
  • H/she will monitor and manage information on the work of mentors and facilitators  in the wards, keeping records of their activities and work-plans as appropriate. 
  • H/she will ensure documentation of the AGYW stories/articles to the DREAMS  newsletter, utilize Crucial Issues Comics; access the social media pages etc.
  • Do data summaries as required and forward to the program Officers and the M&E  Officer to aid in program implementation and decision making. 
  • Conduct periodic analysis of the beneficiaries’ data and share with the team for use  in planning. 
  • Mentor other program staff in program modules data capture, summary and  reporting. 
  • Additionally, like other DREAMS program staff, will be required to sign a Working  with Children Ethics, which will be retained at your local DREAMS offices in a  manner that will be easy to access by donors. 

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Statistics/ Health Records/ Information Technology/Monitoring and  Evaluation from a recognized institution, an under graduate degree will be an added  advantage 
  • Good data management and Entry skills. 
  • Database design, maintenance and analysis with at least SPSS, STATA, EXCEL  applications. 
  • A good command of English and Kiswahili  
  • Strong documentation/report writing and communications skills.  • Training and program management skills 
  • Strong understanding of HIV/AIDS programs, experience working in care and  treatment, and HTC programs will be an added advantage. 
  • Good interpersonal skills 
  • Ability to communicate efficiently with young people using all relevant approaches  including social networking. 

How to apply

Written applications including Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating position  and the county/ward applied for with day-time contact phone number(s) of three  references 

The application should reach the Administrative Manager by not later than June  14th, 2021 on E-mail: csa@csakenya.org 

The Administrative Manager 

Center for the Study of Adolescence 

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington 

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi; E-mail: csa@csakenya.org

