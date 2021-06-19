Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: M & E Assistants (19 positions Nairobi/ Kiambu)

Date of Commencement of Duty: July, 2021

Duty Station: Nairobi and Kiambu Counties

Duration: 1 year, renewable contract

Job Description

Reporting to the Monitoring and Evaluation officer and program Officer, the Monitoring and Evaluation assistant will be responsible for the day-to-day monitoring and evaluation of the DREAMS initiative program wards in both Nairobi and Kiambu Counties Respectively. The M&E assistant will work closely with other DREAMS TUMIKIA MTOTO teams and in liaison with Government line Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Devolution and Planning, and the Ministry of Interior and coordination of national government. The officer will ensure timely collection, compilation and update of information and data from the field into DREAMS database as per the program SoP.

Responsibilities

Key and Specific tasks will include the following:

Work closely with World Vision/TUMIKIA MTOTO, Ward Administrators, Local Advisory Committees and CBOs to monitor and document seamless and effective implementation of DREAMS in the wards; leading to its success.

Work with TUMIKIA MTOTO, partner CBOs, Ward Administrators and the Local Advisory Councils (LACs) to monitor, evaluate and document vulnerable adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) using the vulnerability criteria developed by the program.

Map out intervention implementation areas based on geographical vulnerability scale developed by World Vision/TUMIKIA MTOTO;

Manage information and assist to identify together with ward level stakeholders, and manage a central, girls-only Safe Space in each of the administrative wards of intervention; be the resident coordinator of the Safe Space, ensuring that it is equipped and stocked with DREAMS commodities, will ensure that it is safe and that it is branded accordingly;

Monitor, evaluate and document implementation of the DREAMS package of evidence-informed interventions including, Risk Assessment and Risk Reduction Planning tool, Healthy Choices 1 & 2, SHUGA 1 and 2, SASA, Family Matters Programming, and promotive interventions like Condolympics and IEC materials distribution to reach the target AGYW.

Manage information on sensitized health care workers on adolescent friendly services; and school-based HIV and pregnancy prevention sessions.

Monitor, evaluate and manage information in liaison with World Vision to ensure vulnerable girls receive the full package of behavioral and economic empowerment interventions;

Keep records on procured ward-level merchandise as appropriate on the advice of World Vision;

Provide timely, detailed, complete and informative monthly and quarterly data reports based on the reporting timelines, templates and formats agreed upon with World Vision.

Secure, store and protect from misuse all DREAMS-procured program assets. This includes maintaining an up-to-date inventory register detailing TUMIKIA MTOTO tagged assets;

The DREAMS M&E assistant will play the role of monitoring the local DREAMS representative in so far as the implementation of EBIs will be involved;

H/she will ensure adherence to the ethics, rules and regulations set to regulate the behavior of everyone working with AGYW at the safe space.

H/she will monitor and manage information on the work of mentors and facilitators in the wards, keeping records of their activities and work-plans as appropriate.

H/she will ensure documentation of the AGYW stories/articles to the DREAMS newsletter, utilize Crucial Issues Comics; access the social media pages etc.

Do data summaries as required and forward to the program Officers and the M&E Officer to aid in program implementation and decision making.

Conduct periodic analysis of the beneficiaries’ data and share with the team for use in planning.

Mentor other program staff in program modules data capture, summary and reporting.

Additionally, like other DREAMS program staff, will be required to sign a Working with Children Ethics, which will be retained at your local DREAMS offices in a manner that will be easy to access by donors.

Qualifications

Diploma in Statistics/ Health Records/ Information Technology/Monitoring and Evaluation from a recognized institution, an under graduate degree will be an added advantage

Good data management and Entry skills.

Database design, maintenance and analysis with at least SPSS, STATA, EXCEL applications.

A good command of English and Kiswahili

Strong documentation/report writing and communications skills. • Training and program management skills

Strong understanding of HIV/AIDS programs, experience working in care and treatment, and HTC programs will be an added advantage.

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to communicate efficiently with young people using all relevant approaches including social networking.

How to apply

Written applications including Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating position and the county/ward applied for with day-time contact phone number(s) of three references

The application should reach the Administrative Manager by not later than June 14th, 2021 on E-mail: csa@csakenya.org

The Administrative Manager

Center for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi; E-mail: csa@csakenya.org