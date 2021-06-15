Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Ipas organization through its Research department is conducting a study: “Pregnancy Care Integrating Translational Science Survey” in KITUI, MACHAKOS, BUSIA, MOMBASA Counties, Kenya. The study will involve following up pregnant women PMTCT from early pregnancy through delivery to the post-delivery and it will include local travel within the study area- between health facilities and to communities. Applications are invited from appropriately qualified candidates for the position of Research Assistants.

Position Summary:

The research assistant – nurse will be required to support the study’s activities at the health facility. This will include screening and recruitment of study participants, clinical and non-clinical data collection, sample collection and handling and additional study procedures. .

Responsibilities:

  • Liaise with health facility staff to identify potentially eligible study participants for recruitment into specific studies and sub-studies
  • Screening and recruitment of study participants and administering informed consent.
  • Clinical and non-clinical data collection for study participants
  • Perform anthropometric measurements and vital signs measurements and other clinical tests and study procedures for participants
  • Contribute to collection, transport, logging and initial processing of biological samples
  • Support health facility staff in obtaining and recording other data relevant for the study.
  • Contribute to follow up of participants in their homes and communities.
  • Create and plan for data collection activities summary reports for activities as guided.

Job Skills: Not Specified

Requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma in Kenya Registered Nurse Midwife or Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse or equivalent/relevant health field
  • Valid Practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.
  • Basic Computer literacy and training in Microsoft Office.
  • Must be a local from sampled areas.

How to Apply

Submit applications, complete with CV, Cover Letter to [HR.ipas@rephs.org] to indicate the Vacancypl for by 6/7/2018

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply