Ipas organization through its Research department is conducting a study: “Pregnancy Care Integrating Translational Science Survey” in KITUI, MACHAKOS, BUSIA, MOMBASA Counties, Kenya. The study will involve following up pregnant women PMTCT from early pregnancy through delivery to the post-delivery and it will include local travel within the study area- between health facilities and to communities. Applications are invited from appropriately qualified candidates for the position of Research Assistants.

Position Summary:

The research assistant – nurse will be required to support the study’s activities at the health facility. This will include screening and recruitment of study participants, clinical and non-clinical data collection, sample collection and handling and additional study procedures. .

Responsibilities:

Liaise with health facility staff to identify potentially eligible study participants for recruitment into specific studies and sub-studies

Screening and recruitment of study participants and administering informed consent.

Clinical and non-clinical data collection for study participants

Perform anthropometric measurements and vital signs measurements and other clinical tests and study procedures for participants

Contribute to collection, transport, logging and initial processing of biological samples

Support health facility staff in obtaining and recording other data relevant for the study.

Contribute to follow up of participants in their homes and communities.

Create and plan for data collection activities summary reports for activities as guided.

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Kenya Registered Nurse Midwife or Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse or equivalent/relevant health field

Valid Practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.

Basic Computer literacy and training in Microsoft Office.

Must be a local from sampled areas.

How to Apply

Submit applications, complete with CV, Cover Letter to [HR.ipas@rephs.org] to indicate the Vacancypl for by 6/7/2018