Monday, 28 June 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto surprised a woman hawking maize by the roadside in Machakos town after he stopped his motorcade and showered her with money.

The woman shed tears of joy after Ruto bought each maize at Ksh 10,000.

She sold 5 pieces of maize to the Deputy President and walked home with Ksh 50,000.

In the photos shared by Dennis Itumbi, the woman is seen bursting in joy while holding wads of cash gifted to her by the DP after landing a ‘jackpot’.

Ruto is known to be very philanthropic and skilled in PR stunts.

However, his political competitors led by ODM leader Raila Odinga frequently question the source of his immense wealth.

The DP always insists that all his wealth is a result of hard work.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.