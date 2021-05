Saturday, May 9, 2021 – Soy Member of Parliament, Caleb Kositany, was among the guests who were invited for dowry negotiations of Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June.

Kositany stole the show during the colourful ceremony by rocking a maroon West African-made attire from head to toe.

He also carried a walking stick that made him look like an elder.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.