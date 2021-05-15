Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has ridiculed Tanga Tanga leaders celebrating the decision that was made by the High Court declaring the BBI bill null and void.

A five-judge bench of the High Court on Thursday declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process unconstitutional, dealing a major blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Handshake partner, Raila Odinga, and their supporters.

The Embakasi lawmaker has claimed that it is too early for the Tanga Tanga leaders to celebrate the ruling that was made by the High Court, noting that all is not lost.

“Tanga Tanga celebration is as brief as an ejaculation.”

“This is politics, and the end will justify the means,” Babu said.

Tanga Tanga leaders, led by Deputy President William Ruto, jumped into celebration mood moments after the ruling that stopped the BBI reggae was made, saying they have been vindicated.

