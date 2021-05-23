Sunday, May 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto hit the ground running after the recently concluded by-elections in which he recorded a significant victory ahead of 2022.

The DP held a meeting in Kilifi County with leaders from the Coast region with the goal of championing his economic blueprint for the region as he prepares to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta next year.

In a statement after the meeting, the DP noted that the interactions, ideas, and plans would lead to the creation of a Coast Economic Charter.

The two-day retreat dubbed the Coast Economic Regeneration Forum brought together leaders from six counties in the region.

“It is anchored on the bottom-up economic approach, the new plan touching on all the Wards in the region will generate more jobs, cut poverty levels and move up the socioeconomic ladder of many ordinary people,” he explained.

The battle for supremacy for the Coastal region appears to be in full swing after the president and DP Ruto held parallel meetings with various factions in March 2021.

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Coast governors including Hassan Joho of Mombasa, Salim Mvurya of Kwale, and Amason Kingi of Kilifi in a move aimed at neutralizing Ruto’s influence at the Coast.

On his part, DP Ruto met a section of members of parliament from the coastal region at his Karen residence in what now appears to be a strategic plan to win the Coast.

The DP had on May 20, held a similar meeting with Western leaders at his Karen residence.

The people present included political, business, and professional leaders from Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Kakamega counties.

He reiterated the narrative for a government intervention that will put resources in small businesses will be the focal point of the bottom-up approach of our economic model.

“Our agenda will be creation of wealth, jobs and opportunities as well as supporting enterprises and decriminalising the business environment,” he stated.

