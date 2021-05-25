Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may very soon beg Deputy President William Ruto for forgiveness over the atrocities he has committed against him if the remarks by Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua’s are anything to go by.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Karua asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconcile with William Ruto ahead of his final year in office.

According to Karua Uhuru should not have severed links with Ruto in the first place no matter what and that the two should work together even if they do not agree on some issues.

“He should be bringing the nation together, leading by example by having good relations with his deputy even when they do not agree.”

“Having the handshake with the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga does not mean that he cannot continue having good relations with his deputy.”

“He has set a very bad example where the president can ignore the constitution and the law and lockout his deputy from work.

“One wonders, then, who would want to be a DP in those circumstances?” she posed.

In his latest interview, Ruto candidly confirmed that all was not well within the ruling Jubilee Party.

He regretted what he termed as unfortunate controversies, ouster plots, and political backstabbing facing deputy presidents in Kenya since the country gained independence in 1963.

The Kenyan DAILY POST