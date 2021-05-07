Friday, 07 May 2021 – Celebrated Kenyan rapper, Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka, is turning a year older today (7.5.2021) and his beautiful wife, Nana Owiti, cannot keep calm.

The Switch TV host took to Instagram and penned a short, sweet and naughty message to celebrate the talented rapper.

“Behind every man____??? Well, He dropped me to work yesterday, he’s dropped me to work every day last month.

“I have arguably the best friend EVER. We fight, we make up, we laugh but above it all, we learn and do better.

“You know my flaws, couldn’t hide my brokenness, you know my weaknesses but you still find me completely AMAZING 🤩

“A very happy birthday to my biggest support system..

“You are my sunshine and my rain..

“Basically you make me hot and wet 😂 😂I gatchu back always and literally!!!

Happy Birthday 🎉🎊🎂🎈🎁 and I love you babe @thekingkaka,”

King Kaka proposed to Nana in 2018 during the launch of his album and revealed how she has stuck with him through thick thin.

“This girl has been with me, we have suffered together.

“When my name was Rabbit I did not have a car then and I used to board Kitengela Matatus and I would hide my face with a cap.

“After alighting at Kitengela I would take a motorbike so that I could just spend time with you.

Nana, will you be Mrs. Ombima?” the rapper narrated as he went down on one knee and popped the dreaded question.

The Kenyan DAILY POST