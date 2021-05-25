Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – The no-nonsense Kenya Films and Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has sent a stern warning to controversial Kisii gospel artist, Embarambamba, after he was captured on camera doing the unthinkable to a lady while performing in a nightclub over the weekend.

Mutua went on a ranting spree after seeing the viral video of the singer in a compromising situation with a female fan.

“Embarambamba… that’s gross. You have crossed the line!’’ Mutua tweeted.

In the mind-boggling video that has spread online like a bushfire, Embarambamba was captured performing a song on top of a woman, something that has elicited massive reactions among Kenyans.

Mutua’s sentiments were supported by the majority of his followers.

A social media user identified as Kaka wrote: “This is EMBARRASSING Sir! We’ve been saying that this WIZARD should be stopped but you kept silent.

“Did you have to wait for this to happen? EMBARAMBAMBA is a mental case who needs to be locked up either at Mathari mental hospital or in prison.

“Kindly do your job and spare us.”

Another Twitter user commented saying, “Have to agree with you on this. Embarambamba has become an embarrassment.”

