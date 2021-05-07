Friday, May 7, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has told off a section of ODM members who have been plotting to oust him as the Minority Leader in Senate after flagging fundamental issues in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill 2020.

Speaking on Thursday at the floor of the Senate, Orengo said he will never be intimidated in his political career and that he will continue to follow his conscience while performing his national duties.

“I can never be intimated in my political life because I have seen many people come and go, I have seen many powerful people come and go,” Orengo said.

“I have seen Presidents come here and go. I have seen people who on their words you will leave this house and be locked in the same day, they have come and gone,” Orengo added.

Orengo’s statement came hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango confirmed that Raila had no intention of kicking out Orengo as the Minority Leader in the Senate.

There was a rumour on Thursday that Raila Odinga and his team wanted Orengo axed from the top seat for calling for amendments to the BBI in Parliament which Raila is opposed to.

