Thursday, May 13, 2021 – A section of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have described their colleagues who voted in support of the BBI as political flip-floppers and cowards, who cannot be relied on for the 2022 battle.

This comes even as others claimed that fear of backlash forced some MPs to back the Bill since their counties were benefiting from additional resources and constituencies while others claimed state intimidation.

But according to Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Ruto is himself to blame for losing the BBI battle both in the National Assembly and the Senate.

He claimed that Ruto had been relying on political lightweights, who cannot stand up against their regional supremos to deliver votes.

“Definitely both camps will undergo some political realignments ahead of the polls.”

“I was not surprised by some of my colleagues.”

“But it is good to have a stand; because if you have been singing anti-BBI songs but when it comes to voting, you go YES; people will say you do not have a stand,” said Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, a Ruto ally.

“Voting YES means you agree with the document.”

“They have weakened themselves and are people who cannot be depended on.”

“You cannot be saying any all this time and when it comes to voting you say YES.”

“That was cowardice of them,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST