Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Youthful gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has assured his 50-year-old wife that nothing will separate them.

The talented singer, who was once a street boy, fell in love with the 50-year-old woman last year and married her despite their huge age difference.

Guardian woke up feeling romantic today and posted a photo pampering his wife like a high school girl.

“You are my world and I love you so much,” he captioned the photo and his wife responded saying, “ I love you more my personal person”.

