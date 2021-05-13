Thursday May 13, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has admitted to receiving a Ksh 100,000 bribe from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s man to betray Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview with BBC, the outspoken legislator stated that together with other MPs, he received a bribe to vote out Garissa Township MP Aden Duale from the Majority leader position.

Following his removal from the powerful post, Duale was replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya in what was viewed as the Jubilee party purging leaders allied to DP William Ruto from the influential posts.

“When the new Majority Leader was appointed, we went to his office and received a $1000 (Ksh100,000) gift,” he disclosed to the international media house.

He further added that it was not unusual for MPs to have their palms greased in order to push the government’s agenda in the House.

Kuria also claimed that the legislators were bribed to pass a constitutional amendment bill known as the BBI.

Reacting to his statement, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen sided with the sentiments adding that bribery was a known practice in the halls of Parliament.

“Why is Kuria being asked to substantiate the obvious? The art of feigning ignorance is the most perfected form of hypocrisy in Kenya,” he challenged.

In the interview, Kuria noted that he was willing to refund the money if given the chance, adding that he did not know the source of the money.

“I’m not sure if the money belonged to Kenyan taxpayers, but I’ll be refunding the most recent that I can recall to the office of the leader of the majority,” he added.

He claimed that none of his colleagues would come out to admit any wrongdoing over fears of reprisal.

“These things don’t happen on camera, and I don’t expect them to admit it, but they do happen in the majority leader’s office,” Kuria added.

