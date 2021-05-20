Thursday, May 20, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi resurfaced on Wednesday after fellow parliamentarians raised concerns over his whereabouts.

Speaking to the media from his home, Muturi confirmed participating in the cultural ritual that saw him remain in seclusion for eight days.

He added that he was ready to take over the mantle as the next Mt Kenya spokesman after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s retirement in 2022.

“It has been a great moment for self-reflection and also to consider the issues that affect our region,” he stated.

Muturi had been undergoing a cleansing process.

During this time, he was only allowed to see a few elders who have undergone cleansing and ate a special diet and is not allowed to have sex with his wife or any other woman until eight days are over.

“There will be all forms of opinions but the idea is to be able to reach out to everybody through persuasion, consultation and discussion,” he added.

Mt Kenya elders who were taking Muturi through the process indicated that by Friday, they would have gauged whether the speaker was ready to take up the mantle or not.

If Muturi passes the test, he will be coronated as the Mt Kenya spokesman on Saturday at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST