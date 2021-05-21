Friday, May 21, 2012 – Lossing by-elections will now be a thing of the past for the Jubilee Party.

This is after it came up with a new strategy in handling subsequent elections moving forward barely a day after humiliating losses in the just concluded by-elections.

Through the National Management Committee, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party said it will begin a face to face interviews for the upcoming Kiambaa constituency and Muguga ward by-elections to ensure the right candidates get the party ticket to avoid another embarrassment.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said they had decided on face-to-face interviews of candidates after reviewing the applications to the county elections board.

This is contrary to the way the party has been selecting its flagbearers in other polls either through party primaries or handpicking which turned out to be detrimental.

The party further apologized to the interested aspirants for the sharp change in the way of conducting business, issuing assurance that the process would be democratic, impartial, and transparent.

