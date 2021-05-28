Friday, 28 May 2021 – Popular gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has been the talk of the town after he proposed to his Kamba lover, Esther Nthenya, during her 51st birthday.

People from walks of life have been airing their views concerning Guardian’s affair with Esther, simply because of their huge age difference.

Guardian is 31-years-old, meaning his wife is 20 years older than him.

Among those who feel his affair with Nthenya will end in tears is this pastor identified as Richard E S Takim.

The man of God condemned Guardian’s marriage with Esther on his Facebook saying, “The world has really gone mad.

“A 50 year UN staff engaged to a 30-year-old what singer? Gospel sing what?

Addressing Esther, he said, “If I were her brother, I will take her to my village to sit under a beautiful cocoa tree, then allow nature to bring her back to her senses.

“This is Ashtoreth on the loose.

The man of God predicted that the marriage will last for only 7 years, “Allow only 7 years to comment on her decision. You will see worms grow out of this…” he concluded.

Here’s a screenshot of his bitter post.

