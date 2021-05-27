Thursday, 27 May 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, can be described as a beautiful woman with brains.
She has managed to achieve a lot at just 33 years of age.
The pretty heiress, who was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, runs a company called Nero, which is focused on the design, production, and distribution of quality high-end products for sophisticated customers.
With a carefully combined selection of imagination, resources and research, NERO Company Ltd launched its premier product, Executive Still Water, a few years ago.
Executive Still Water is available for high-end clients and its packaging oozes class.
Earlier today, Anerlisa posted photos and videos giving Kenyans a sneak peek into her water bottling company.
She is building an empire just like her wealthy mother, Tabitha Karanja.
