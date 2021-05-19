Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – A woman went berserk and started causing massive chaos on the streets after she busted her husband in the company of a side-chick.

The aggrieved woman had trailed her husband after she got wind of his affair with another woman said to be his side-chick.

She caught the side-chick red-handed driving in her husband’s car and confronted her.

A video that has emerged online shows the furious woman trying to assault her husband’s side chick while breathing fire like a wounded tiger.

Watch the dramatic video.

