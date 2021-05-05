Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – Citizen TV’s host, Willis Raburu, has resurfaced on social media after a three-month hiatus and flaunted his new look.

For the three months that the popular TV host disappeared from social media, he has been busy in the gym flexing muscles and taking care of his body.

Raburu posted a photo flaunting his new look and revealed that he has lost 16Kgs so far.

He is weighing 137 Kgs down from 153Kgs.

“Happy new month! It’s been such a task trying to get consistency but getting a hang of it.

“I have lost 16KGs so far!!! Fitness is a journey full of ups and downs, it takes time, but it’s WORTH it.

Thanks coach @o_maurice . Started at 153KGs now we 137KGs! #ItCanBeDone,” he wrote and shared the photo,o below.

