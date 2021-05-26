Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – A video of a lady threatening to kill her child outside an apartment at Mirema Drive along Thika Road has emerged and left Netizens in shock.

In the mind-boggling video that has spread online like a bushfire, the middle-aged lady is seen yelling like a madwoman inside the car while threatening to kill her innocent child, after having a domestic dispute with her husband.

Besides threatening to do the unthinkable to their innocent child, she insulted her husband like a toddler as neighbours watched the dramatic incident from their balconies.

The helpless husband was left tongue-tied after his wife made the shocking threats.

He tried to cool her down but his efforts bore no fruits.

At some point in the video, the evil woman is seen beating the innocent child who has nothing to do with their domestic disputes.

The incident took place at Amani apartment in Mirema Drive.

Kenyans are urging relevant authorities to take stern action against the rogue woman.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST