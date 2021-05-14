Friday, 14 May 2021 – Benjamin Imbai, the 30-year-old man who was among the 4 criminal friends who were abducted in Kitengela and killed, was buried last Saturday in the dead of night at his ancestral home in Kaimosi, Vihiga County.

According to one of Imbai’s relatives who sought anonymity while speaking to a local daily, they buried him at night, per Maragoli traditions, to avert bad omen.

“We buried him at night because he died under unclear circumstances. According to our Maragoli traditions, someone whose cause of death is unknown, or is killed in unclear circumstances, is usually buried at night to avert bad omen,” the relative said.

Imbai’s body was found dumped in Kieni Forest in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on April 29th.

A post-mortem conducted on his body indicated he was strangled and suffocated.

Although his family thought that he was a successful businessman in the city, he was a notorious criminal involved in car theft and kidnappings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST