Friday, May 21, 2021 – Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has dismissed those gunning for his head and that of Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, following the humiliating losses in the Just concluded by-elections in Bonchari, Juja, and Rurii Ward.

Speaking yesterday, Murathe accepted the Jubilee losses in the by-election and urged others to do the same and move on.

He noted that in an election, you can either win or lose and that as Jubilee, they have accepted their fate.

“Who says that every time you run an election you have to win it?”

“You go to an election to win or to lose?”

“If Ruto’s allies believe that they are strong enough, let them move out of the Jubilee Party so that we conduct little general elections in their constituencies,” Murathe stated, a remark that may make President Uhuru Kenyatta angrier.

He added that Uhuru was focused on completing his agenda and would not be distracted by the loss.

Murathe cautioned Ruto’s allies that they would be kicked out of the party.

Murathe and Tuju were reportedly among those scorned by Uhuru for the losses.

