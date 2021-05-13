Thursday, May 13, 2021 – On May 16, 2011, Kenyans woke to the sad news of the death of celebrated Marathoner Samuel Wanjiru.

Wanjiru, who was 24 years old, died from injuries sustained after a fall from a balcony at his home in Nyahururu, Nyandarua County.

A preliminary police report said Wanjiru committed suicide.

However, private forensic experts disputed the report.

Immediately after his death, the government of former President Mwai Kibaki promised to investigate the death of the marathoner but nothing new has happened in the last 10 years.

However, on Wednesday this week, an investigative report on the case revealed that Wanjiru did not commit suicide and it is his family members who planned for his killing.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Wanjiru’s long-term friend, who is now the current speaker of Nyandarua County, Ndegwa Wahome, admitted that even though Samuel Wanjiru lived a reckless life, his journey to the grave started when he tried to marry a second wife.

Wahome said days before Wanjiru died, he called him asking for a piece of advice, following intense pressure from his family members who condemned him for trying to marry a second wife.

The marathoner, popularly known as Sammy, was most remembered for his remarkable victory at the 2008 Olympic Games where he became Kenya’s first Olympic champion in the Marathon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST