Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Faded socialite Vera Sidika has maintained that she doesn’t remember her ex-boyfriend Jacob Obunga, who is popularly known as Otile Brown.

Vera and Otile Brown were madly in love a few years back before their hyped relationship hit a snag.

There were even rumours that she got pregnant with the singer and then terminated the pregnancy.

While engaging fans in a question and answer on her Instagram stories, a fan inquired whether she is still in love with Otile Brown using the short term “OB”.

“Do you still have feeling for OB sometimes,” the fan asked and she clapped back saying, “Well, I don’t know who OB is but I only have feeling for my hubby,”.

Vera and Otile Brown had a messy breakup in 2019.

The retired socialite accused Otile of dating her for money and fame, adding that he had a small ‘machine’ that couldn’t satisfy her.

Otile also hit back at Vera, accusing her of secretly terminating her pregnancy.

Vera is currently married to Coast-based singer, Brown Mauzo, after leaving the streets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST