Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has gone back to the drawing board to ascertain where the rain started beating him after he failed to marshal numbers both in the National Assembly and the Senate to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill which is supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The emphatic approval of BBI by lawmakers allied to Ruto has brought to the fore the reality of politics as a competition for allocation and retention of resources.

By voting in support of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 – after opposing the document for more than a year – Ruto’s allies gave the strongest indication that they can easily switch camps ahead of the 2022 elections based on personal and regional interests.

Ruto’s allies in Coast, North Eastern, Mt Kenya, Western and Kisii, among them Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), David Sankok (nominated), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Purity Kathambi (Njoro), David Gikaria (Nakuru East) and Malulu Injendi voted in support of the bill to the utter surprise of the DP.

He has now gone back to the drawing board to identify dependable foot soldiers ahead of the succession battle.

