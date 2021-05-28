Home Forum When your mother-in-law asks for PHOTOs! Eh! Eh! When your mother-in-law asks for PHOTOs! Eh! Eh! May 28, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Spotted: The next time you buy a T-shirt, please understand what is written on it (PHOTOs) This is the advantage of dating a girl with a big forehead! LOL!! (PHOTO) Strength of a woman: Mothers are just wonderful, Look at this photo. Singer SANAIPE TANDE flaunts her yummy goodies and leaves thirsty men drooling – This lady never gets old – LOOK Mwizi Hatari! Police arrest a notorious thief who has been breaking into houses by posing as a ‘ghost’ (PHOTOs) MILLICENT OMANGA’s ‘assets’ drive male guests crazy at JUNE RUTO’s wedding – The voluptuous Senator was dressed to kill (PHOTOs). Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow